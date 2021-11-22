Jujutsu Kaisen Hits Massive Sales Milestone Ahead of the Holidays

Jujutsu Kaisen has quite a lot to celebrate this holiday season as the manga has hit a massive new sales milestone just in time for the end of the year! Gege Akutami’s original manga series might have had a following before, but it’s an entirely different kind of popularity for the series following the debut of the anime’s second season. The anime ignited interest in the original manga so much that sales of the series had grown over 600% compared to when the manga had initially been selling before.

This trend has continued with each new volume of the series being released in Japan as the manga hit one milestone after another in quick succession. The series has now hit the several tens of millions mark, and with the launch of Volume 18 in Japan, the manga will be reaching yet another impressive milestone. The official Twitter account for the series has announced that with Volume 18 hitting shelves, Jujutsu Kaisen will have 60 million copies in print and digital in Japan. It’s a huge milestone for the series, and goes to show just how high the hype ceiling is climbing.

Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly been hitting sales markers like this thanks to the success of the anime’s debut season, and while there has yet to be any word on a potential second season, sales numbers like this are a good indicator that the interest and fan demand certainly is there. We’ll see soon enough whether or not a second season does happen following the release of the anime’s very first feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, hitting theaters in Japan later this year.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 adapts the official prequel series Akutami had created before the main Jujutsu Kaisen series fans know today, and this story not only fleshes out the past but drops some very important clues for the future. Should a second season happen someday, this film will be very crucial in helping fans fully grasp what’s to come. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, while it’s scheduled to hit theaters over there on December 24th, there have yet to be any official international release plans made known just yet.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen hitting such a massive sales milestone? How do you feel about the series' major success in the past year?