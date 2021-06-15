Jujutsu Kaisen Will Debut First Movie on a Very Special Day

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen will be debuting its first movie on a very special day! Announced to be in the works shortly after the anime's first season came to an end, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime franchise will be continuing with a new feature film that adapts the special Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series. After briefly mentioning his existence in the first season of the series (and before he becomes super important in the anime later), this new film will be focused on the story of Yuta Okkotsu in his first year enrolled in Tokyo's Jujutsu Tech. Now it's got a release date.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 confirmed it will be releasing on December 24th in Japan with the debut of its very first poster. This is a special day not only for the Christmas holiday, but it actually ties into a very important event in the prequel known as the "Night Parade of 100 Demons." This is the name of the climactic final conflict in the prequel series as Yuta and the others have to face off against Suguru Geto, and read on below for a little bit of a more detailed explanation of the day. Spoilers below, of course.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (known first as Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School) is a four chapter miniseries released before Gege Akutami officially began his run with Jujutsu Kaisen in Shonen Jump years later. This story now serves as a prequel to the events of the main series as it involves characters we see later like Satoru Goju, Maki Zenin, Panda and more in their "pilot" designs before their looks were finalized in the later series. Following Yuta, it also sets the stage for later events due to Geto being the main villain.

He prepares various cursed spirits to unleash in Kyoto and Shinjuku on December 24. Dubbing it the "Night Parade of 100 Demons" (which also coincides with the name of a famous Japanese folklore tale), he sicks these demons on non-curse users to cause as much chaos as possible. Without getting into too much of the why to keep it spoiler light, Geto wanted to use this as a way to isolate Yuta for their final battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 coming out on the same day as Geto's attack is a fun bit of attention to detail, and unfortunately if the film does make it outside of Japan (which is still unconfirmed as of this writing) it won't have this special release date. But it's still a fun extra bit of reason to love this new movie on top of everything this story will mean to the potential future of the anime.