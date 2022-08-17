Jujutsu Kaisen Leaves Maki on a Deadly Cliffhanger

Jujutsu Kaisen is now working its way through the next major phase of the Culling Game, but the newest chapter has taken a turn for the worst as it has left Maki Zenin on quite the deadly cliffhanger. The previous chapters of the deadly tournament have seen Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuta Okkotsu, Panda, and Kinji Hakari have their first tough fights within the Culling Game's various colonies, and now the focus of the series has now shifted towards Maki and Noritoshi Kamo within the Sakurajima Colony. Much like the previous fights, the two of them have surprisingly found themselves against a very powerful enemy.

While the surprising strength of their first real opponent is parallel to much of the other fights seen in previous colonies and chapters, with Maki it's just a little more personal. Following Naoya Zenin's death during the fallout of Maki's attack on the Zenin Clan before the Culling Game had officially begun, it was revealed in the previous chapters that Naoya had since become a vengeful Cursed Spirit that increased his power tenfold. Unfortunately, it comes with a power and speed that Maki and Kamo are having trouble against.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 193 of Jujutsu Kaisen continues shortly after Naoya's form evolves into a much more powerful being. His speed had increased to such a new high level in this deadly form that Kamo and Maki are struggling to figure out ways to counter it. It's revealed that even in this new state that Naoya has access to his mind, ego, and Cursed Technique. Then Naoya starts to wind himself up and speed up for his next attack. Maki and Kamo prepare for him to strike as Maki believed him to have the same speed of sound movement that he had prior.

But upon building speed in this new form, it's revealed that this form can get even faster by gathering air within inlets and use that for a full propulsion. Upon finally colliding with Maki, it's revealed that he has now reached a speed of Mach 3. As the chapter comes to an end, Maki is left bloody and potentially beaten as Naoya celebrates his victory. It's hard to believe that Maki was defeated like this, but this has also been a very unpredictable tournament for each of the fighters involved. Either way, this is likely far from over.

