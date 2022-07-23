Jujutsu Kaisen Surprises Maki With Terrible Culling Game Reunion

Jujutsu Kaisen is now working its way through the next wave of fights in the Culling Game, and the newest chapter of the series has surprised Maki Zenin with a terrible reunion as the deadly tournament continues! After seeing Kinji Hakari wrap up his fight against Hajime Kashimo in the previous chapter, the Culling Game is now shifting its focus to the Sakurajima Colony and following Maki and Noritoshi Kamo as the main figures for the next few chapters of the series. Fans were delighted to see Maki make her grand return to the franchise, but it's going to be just as tough of a tournament for her as everyone else.

With Maki making her full return to the series with the Culling Game, there was a question as to what she could be getting into since it was revealed that her new abilities allow her to essentially break the rules on her own an enter and exit the colonies as she pleases. But it seems that her first major opponent for the tournament is going to be an unexpected one as she faces off against a speedy and powerful Cursed Spirit that turned out to be Naoya Zenin holding a grudge long after he was killed following his fight with Maki.

When we had last seen Naoya in action, he was being stabbed in the back as part of the overall punishment for some of his more terrible personality traits over the years. Maki wasn't the one who delivered the final blow, but after seeing her taking out the rest of the Zenin Clan and blaming her for all of his problems, he wanted to essentially get to "her side" of the kind of powers that she had displayed. It seems like this burning hatred for her was enough to reincarnate him as a Cursed Spirit that surprisingly attacks her in Chapter 191 of the series.

Chapter 191 sees a speedy and giant worm appear in front of Maki and Kamo, and she senses something else about it as soon as it makes contact with her. At that point, Naoya's face begins to emerge from the giant worm's mouth as it claims that he came to her "side" once more. Now it seems we'll see what it looks like when an already strong sorcerer makes the full transformation into a Cursed Spirit. And see whether or not Maki can actually handle it with her new powers.

How do you like seeing Naoya returning as a Cursed Spirit with the newest chapter? How are you liking the Culling Game arc so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!