Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Welcomes Maki to the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen is back from its break, and it looks like the wait was worth it. After all, chapter 190 has gone live, and it has welcomed a new era of the Culling Game. Hakari managed to end his fight after a bloody show, and he's not the only sorcerer from his school on the hunt. Maki has joined the game, and her comeback is just as terrifying as we expected.

As you can see here, the new Jujutsu Kaisen chapter saves its check-up on Maki for the end. After Hakari closes up some loose ties, the third-year is informed by a friend that Maki is making her way to the Culling Game. She's able to pass the barrier into the game following Mei's death, and now?

She's back and ready to roll 🍿🧘‍♂️💭 pic.twitter.com/QHekzlSjQg — Ducky (@IDuckyx) July 10, 2022

Well, now she is on a warpath. Maki has all the power she's ever dreamt of, and the sorcerer is not going to rest until she culls everyone who ever crossed her path.

As you can see, Maki's power is described as monstrous, and she wields the strength with rage. It is easy to see how the girl got to this point when you trace Maki's path through the manga. It has been awhile since Jujutsu Kaisen checked on the sorcerer, but her soul's combination with Mai after the latter died has exposed Maki to a world she couldn't see before. And with this bloody gift in hand, Maki is out for blood in the worst sort of way.

What do you think of Maki's long-awaited comeback? Are you eager to see what kind of power she has now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.