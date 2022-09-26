Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Crowns Toji's Successor

Jujutsu Kaisen has been spending its recent chapters focusing on Maki Zenin as she adjusts to the real extent of her changing body and power, but the newest chapter of the series has seemingly completed that journey as the cliffhanger has crowned her as Toji Fushiguro's new successor. Maki and Noritoshi Kamo have found themselves in the midst of their first real fight in the Culling Game as the Sakurajima Colony had exploded with a major new challenge. But despite all of the strength seemingly at her disposal compared to before, she's been struggling to grasp the full extent of what she could do.

Fighting with Naoya Zenin over the course of the latest chapters had shown Maki just how much she needed to grow in terms of using the full extent of her body, and as the previous chapter had teased, Maki had come to a new understanding as to what she could really do. But with the previous chapter also raising the stakes as Naoya activated his Domain Expansion technique, Maki was able to push through all of it and quite literally become like Toji as Domain Expansions will seemingly no longer have an impact on her moving forward.

Chapter 198 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up after Naoya activated his Domain Expansion, and it's revealed that Maki was able to escape it because like Toji, she has no Cursed Energy of her own and thus is treated like an object. More so than that, she actually needs to agree to being within the Domain in the first place. It's revealed that Mai actually left her a replica of the tool Toji used long ago, and can cut the soul, but she needed to be able to see beyond her current vision in order to wield it properly.

With Maki unlocking that ability to see everything around her in a much deeper way than before, she now has the ability to use the weapon in the same way Toji used to. Dealing a final blow to Naoya, Maki completes her transformation to become a new version of Toji with the same kind of wild power that he used to wield way back when. Now it's just a matter of watching her as she tears through the rest of the Culling Game.

How do you feel about Maki completing her transformation into the new Toji? What do you think it means for her role in the Culling Game moving forward?