Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Major Maki Power Up

Jujutsu Kaisen has been challenging Maki Zenin more so than ever before, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing that all of that has led to a major new power up for the fighter! It's been a rough time for Maki as following taking on so many injuries during the Shibuya Incident and the loss of her sister, Maki has become a different kind of being than before. Mirroring Toji Fushiguro's type of strength outside of the bounds of Cursed Energy, Maki has learned in the Culling Game that she still has a long way to go in understanding her new body and power.

With the latest chapters of the series now focusing on Maki and Noritoshi Kamo's first major fight in the Culling Game's Sakurajima Colony, Maki has been struggling against the returning Naoya Zenin. After Naoya's death he was able to revive as a Cursed Spirit, but his magnified strength and speed has been too much for Maki to overcome. But that could be over as the end of the newest chapter of the series is teasing that Maki has reached a new level of understanding when it comes to the nature of her new power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Following Maki struggling against Naoya's new power and the strange arrival of two more Culling Game contestants breaking up the flow of the fight in the previous chapter, Chapter 196 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees Maki end up agreeing to sumo with one of the new arrivals, Miyo. Trapped within his sumo Domain Expansion, Maki decided to agree to the match in order to get her head on straight and work through her current confusion. After being teased with the fact that she is not seeing something when it comes to the fights, Maki decides to accept Miyo's help in figuring out how to take her skills to the next level.

Wanting her to achieve a new level of freedom in her movements as her body starts to register everything around her in a much different way, the end of the chapter sees Maki freed from Miyo's sumo domain as she happily reveals that she's now at her best. Given what we have seen from her abilities in the series so far, this new "best" Maki is a much more fearsome tease for the future of the Culling Game.

