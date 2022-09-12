Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off Maki's New Power Level

Jujutsu Kaisen has been testing Maki Zenin with her first real fight in the Culling Game, and the newest chapter of the series is showing off the kind of new power that will now be at her disposal moving forward! It's been quite a rough period for Maki emotionally, spiritually, and physically since the end of the Shibuya Incident, but as a result she has reached a level of power that can now contend with all of the new threats she's facing in the Culling Game. But it became clear quite early on that she's still not completely used to handling her new body and abilities.

The previous chapters of the series have pit Maki and Noritoshi Kamo with their first real challenge of the Culling Game in the Sakurajima Colony, and one of the bigger surprises ended up being that Naoya Zenin came back from the dead as a new Cursed Spirit that had all of the power and intelligence that he had before. But as he was magnified even further, Maki was struggling to find a way to keep up until the newest chapter of the series as she reaches a new understanding of what she can really do with her body.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 197 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up after Maki gets some help from Miyo's sumo inspired Domain Expansion, and it was revealed that she indeed reached a new understanding of her body. It's explained that in the time it took Maki and Kiyo to complete the 1,000 sumo matches necessary to end the Domain, only less than a minute had passed in the outside world. It's revealed that with this new understanding of her new body granted by Mai, Maki is now much faster and moving more elegantly than the beefed up Naoya.

Through this new understanding of herself, she understands the kinds of moves that Toji Fushiguro would have made. She can even see the ripples in the air pressure around her, and using that is able to counter Naoya's speedy attacks. It's something that Maki will now use to get to her next major boost in strength as it's now clear that she's got a more higher ceiling of power than ever before.

What do you think of Maki's new level of power? What do you think it means for her role in the rest of the Culling Game?