Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Finally Enters Yuji’s Team Into the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally entered Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro’s team into the Culling Game with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The last few months have seen Gege Akutami’s original manga series settling into a new status quo following the huge shake ups from the Shibuya Incident, and Yuji and Megumi quickly found themselves in an even worse situation with the start of Kenjaku’s Culling Game. The tournament has been making its way through its preliminary rounds while the two of them have been making necessary preparations, but now it’s time for the full experience to begin.

Yuji and Megumi now only have a week before Megumi’s sister Tsumiki is forced to enter the Culling Game, and thus they need to do everything they can to either earn enough points to make a rule that would allow Tsumiki to escape the deadly tournament, or find someone they can convince to help them. With their plan now set in place, the newest chapter of the series sees the full team line up being set and soon entering the colonies where they will be fighting for their lives in the Culling Game tournament.

Chapter 160 of the series gives us our first look at the “Colony” set ups that have been mentioned in the Culling Game set ups earlier. It’s revealed that giant black cubes have sealed off these areas where Kenjaku has these cursed users fighting to the death, and Kenjaku is revealed to have given those bystanders unlucky enough to be trapped in one the opportunity to leave. With Hakari now on the team, the plan is set in place for which of these respective colonies they’ll enter into for the game.

Hakari and Panda head into the Number 2 colony as it was where Tengen had told them the Angel who could free Gojo from the Prison Realm has been lurking, and Yuji and Megumi are tasked with entering the Number 1 colony to find one of the players who already has more than 100 points. Kirara will be outside watching for any changes because Yuta has been in one of the colonies and has yet to contact them so they realize they won’t be able to use their phones on the inside. They’ll need someone to keep an eye out for dangers to the outside world.

The final moments of the chapter then see Yuji, Megumi, Panda, and Hakari declaring themselves as players to the Culling Game and they now have seven days and 12 hours before Tsumiki has to join as well. So we’ll finally see what this deadly tournament really has in store with the next chapter! What do you think? Are you ready to see what’s to come from Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Culling Game? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!