Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Reveals Yuji’s First Culling Game Targets

Jujutsu Kaisen has set Yuji Itadori’s eyes on his first targets as he is now officially jumping into Kenjaku’s Culling Game tournament with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! Gege Akutami’s original manga series has been setting the stage for the Culling Game since the end of the Shibuya Incident, and while Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro have been spending the last few chapters of the series making their necessary preparations and getting the help of some powerful allies, the Culling Game tournament has actually been running in the background as some sorcerers have already made their moves.

Fans have been getting steady updates about each of the fighters involved in this tournament over the course of the past few chapters while Yuji and Megumi have been waiting to enter themselves, but the newest chapter has officially forced Yuji’s hand as it’s revealed that he has been operating as a competitor this entire time. But now that he’s become officially part of the Culling Game, Yuji is now setting his sights on two major targets in order to form a loophole to get Tsumiki Fushiguro out of the tournament.

Chapter 158 of the series sees Yuji and Megumi talking with Kinji Hakari and he thankfully agrees to help them with the Culling Game. But soon it’s revealed just how perfectly time this is as Yuji finds out he’s been counter as a member of the Culling Game this entire time. Because of the rules he’s going to have to take action soon, and making matters worse, one of the fighters, Hajime Kashino, has gotten well enough points to add a new rule to the Culling Game. He then makes it so all players can monitor those involved and how many points they have.

With this in mind, Yuji and Megumi then form a plan of action to approach the players who already have 100 points in their disposal (enough to make a new rule) to convince them to make a new rule to allowe Tsumiki to escape from the game. This leads them to two names, the previously revealed Kashino who added the most recent rule, and a mysterious other player named Hiromi Higurama. These two have killed so many others to gather this many points already, and it’s likely that they won’t want to spend them for someone else if that’s the case.

Which means that now that Yuji is in the Culling Game in full, his sights are already set on the most dangerous fighters in it.