Jujutsu Kaisen Surprises With New Culling Game Rule

Jujutsu Kaisen has surprisingly added a new rule to the Culling Game with the newest chapter of Gege Akutami’s original manga series! Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have been making their preparations for their proper entrance into the Culling Game with the plan to use the entire 19 day period before they were forced to participate and help Megumi’s sister Tsumiki. The latest string of chapters have seen them try and make Hikari as an ally before fulling jumping in, but the series has been brewing Kenjaku’s deadly tournament in the background while all of this was happening.

Because while Yuji and Megumi have been waiting to join the tournament, some of the more anxious fighters have been fully throwing themselves into the deadly affair. In fact, one fighter has killed enough opponents to gain points to already shift the extensive rules of the tournament around before Yuji can even start his time with it. As the newest chapter reveals, this new rule could end up helping Yuji quite a bit as much as it helps the one who asked for the new rule in the first place.

Chapter 158 of the series reveals that Yuji is surprisingly already being considered as one of the Culling Game players, and he finds out when an alert from his Kogane comes in. A Kogane is a special being that is attached to all the players to give them status update about the game, and it reveals that a ninth rule has been added on top of the other eight. This rule is officially “Players shall have access to information on other players, such as name, points, number of rules added, and colony” as declared by the one who gained enough points to add the rule.

This new rule was added by a player named Hajime Kashino, who has already amassed 200 points and decided to use 100 of those to add the rule. Points are given out at five being the maximum, so that means he has already picked up a high body count in just these preliminary days before the Culling Game officially starts. But this rule will also be helpful to Yuji as now he and Megumi’s plan is to seek out those with enough points and somehow convince them to add a rule in their favor next.

With this new rule reveal, now the Culling Game is in fulls wing.