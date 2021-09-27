Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Shocking Secret Behind Yuji’s Parents

Jujutsu Kaisen teases a shocking secret behind Yuji Itadori’s parents with the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami’s original manga series has been setting the stage for Yuji and Megumi’s full entry in Kenjaku’s Culling Game, and the newest chapter of the series helps to further flesh out how the rest of the world had reacted to the Jujutsu world suddenly unleashing such a world changing event on unsuspecting people. But in this exploration of how regular people are receiving all of this madness, there was actually quite the shocking tease about Yuji’s true origin.

Yuji’s parents have been one of the key mysteries of the series as a whole when we were first introduced to Yuji having only a grandfather as his final living relative. This mystery only seemed to get deeper when a previous chapter of the series actually revealed a first look at Yuji’s parents, and now a wrench has been thrown into this that seems to confirm a long held fan theory after that first look. Because as Kenjaku ominously claims with the newest chapter of the series, Yuji is actually his son.

Chapter 160 of the series reunites fans with one of Yuji’s friends, Setsuko Sasaki, who was a member of the Occult Research club seen in the beginning of the series. Kenjaku (who is still within Geto’s body) as been giving the people who are unfortunately trapped within each of the Culling Game colonies when the tournament begins the option to escape before being forced to enter. He then walks her out of one of the colony barriers, but before he leaves he says “Thank you for getting along with my son,” who Sasaki suspects is referring to Yuji.

This tease that Kenjaku is actually Yuji’s real father does make a lot of sense, unfortunately, as we have seen his possession of sorcerers such as Noritoshi Kamo and Geto. In that first look at Yuji’s parents, Yuji’s potential mother seemed to be possessed by Kenjaku as well as she carried the same forehead stitching scars and likely had given birth to Yuji as well. The question now is why this was necessary. It does make the fact that Yuji’s body could withstand Sukuna all the more intriguing as well if this was somehow part of Kenjaku’s greater plan overall.

This tease just leads to all sorts of wild questions, and until its blatantly spelled out that Yuji's super strong body and inherently powerful nature comes from Kenjaku, then it's just going to be one of the major burning mysteries that will hopefully come to light over the course of the Culling Game.