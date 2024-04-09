Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Was Injured by Sukuna Way Worse Than We Knew

Jujutsu Kaisen has earned its place at the top of the anime game. Following the launch of season one, the hit series has been on a high. From its manga to its movie, all eyes are on Jujutsu Kaisen thanks to creator Gege Akutami. The artist is good at keeping fans on the edge, and now, their latest update reveals surprising info about Gojo's last fight with Sukuna.

The whole thing came to light courtesy of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26. The book went live in Japan recently as Shueisha is touting Akutami's series full stop. As you can see below, the volume features some behind-the-scene pieces by Akutami, and one of them is pretty bloody.

If this is what Gojo’s brain looked like I can’t even imagine what Sukuna’s brain looked like 😭 pic.twitter.com/fEA3dMtAND — KaiyoBreeze ☀️ (Yuta Glazer 🍚) (@KaiyoBreeze) April 1, 2024

After all, the image puts Gojo's brain on display. The rough sketch speaks for itself as it shows a brain with a severe bleed down the center. At the front, both cortexes of the brain are leaking blood, and Akutami already showed who this brain belongs to. At the end of chapter 228, Gojo is seen in the midst of battle with Sukuna. It is there Gojo begins to show fatigue from such intense curse usage, and he's bleeding from the nose.

As we've been told time and again, the use of jujutsu puts a strain on the body, and that even goes for Gojo. The user of Six Eyes may be strong, but not even Infinity can protect his brain. When Gojo is pushed to the limit, his body is going to respond, and we've seen brain damage come from sorcery more than once in the series. It is hardly a shock to see Gojo impacted, and as such, you can imagine that Sukuna isn't invulnerable either.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the fight against Sukuna is going on strong. The hit manga is easy to binge as it iss available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

