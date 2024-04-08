Mission: Yozakura Family Mini Anime Announced

Mission: Yozakura Family has finally made its premiere as part of the now airing Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has announced there will also be a special mini-anime series released alongside of it! Mission: Yozakura Family is the latest new action series to make the jump from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to anime, and that means it's likely going to get a lot more eyes on it than ever before. Leading the pack of new anime series hitting over the course of the new few months, the premiere episode has already sparked some big conversations.

Mission: Yozakura Family is now kicking off its two cour run for the Spring and Summer months with the debut of its first season, and the anime is going all out with another special project. It has been announced that there will be a special mini-anime for the series that will be premiering alongside new episodes of the series beginning on Thursday, April 11th. This mini-anime will feature chibi versions of the characters in wacky shenanigans, and will be debuting with the official Shonen Jump YouTube channel.

What Is Mission: Yozakura Family?

Mission: Yozakura Family is now airing its episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. It is listed with 27 episodes overall for its debut outing, and Mirai Minato will be directing and overseeing the scripts for Silver Link. Mizuki Takahashi designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki composing the music, and the main voice cast includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

Mission: Yozakura Family is now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories), and they tease the anime as such, "A family far from ordinary?! High schooler Taiyo Asano, the 'Ultimate Introvert', lost his family in a tragic accident. The only one he could speak to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura who harbors a wild secret as the heir to a spy lineage. Her brother, Kyoichiro, a skilled spy, targets Taiyo. To save themselves, Taiyo agrees to marry Mutsumi and join the Yozakura family, embarking on an unprecedented mission!"

