Jujutsu Kaisen Will Reportedly Resume Publication Soon

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular manga series these days, so a delay is something to chat about whenever they come around. Of course, this means the manga's hiatus took plenty by surprise this summer when it was announced creator Gege Akutami was stepping away from work to take care of his health. But if a new report is true, it sounds like Jujutsu Kaisen will be making a comeback before too long.

The rumor comes from social media as several well-known insiders like WSJ_manga shared the news. It was there fans were informed Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to resume publication in Weekly Shonen Jump #36.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As for what date that is, it is August 1. This weekend will mark the debut of a new issue on July 18, but Shonen Jump will take a break the following week. That is why Issue #36 will take a moment to get here, but fans can wait if it means reunited with Yuji Itadori.

After all, it has been a while since fans were able to check in on the hero. Jujutsu Kaisen went on hiatus right after it wrapped a very bloody arc with the Zenin Clan. Mai and Maki infiltrated their home clan to get answers about its secrets, and the story's finale left many fans in tears.

At this point, this rumor is nothing more than that, but fans are hoping Jujutsu Kaisen will be back before long. If you still need to catch up on the manga, you can read it in stores or online through Viz Media's digital vault. The anime's first season is streaming on Crunchyroll stateside, and Jujutsu Kaisen's team is working behind the scenes on its first movie to boot.

