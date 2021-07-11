Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Yuji Fun Fem Spin

✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has given Yuji Itadori a fun fem spin! Gege Akutami's original manga series might currently be in the midst of a hiatus while the creator focuses on his health, but the franchise has now slowed down in the slightest since the debut of its first anime season has brought all sorts of new attention to the manga. The anime instantly caught the attention of fans for many reasons, but the biggest was undoubtedly the main character at the center of it all, Yuji Itadori, a lonely boy who was suddenly brought into an intense new world.

Yuji has shown to be both a standard kind of hero for an action manga and anime series, and also completely different due to his level of emotional maturity. But this blend of naivete about the world and full thrust into the Jujutsu Sorcerer society is what centers the series as it deals with monstrous kinds of threats (especially within Yuji's body as well). Now Yuji has been given a fun fem spin through some awesome cosplay from @kainosaurus_ on Instagram to remind fans why the character's been such a hit! Check it out below:

The first season of the series left Yuji, Megumi Fushiguru, and Nobara Kugisaki in a notable cliffhanger as it was teased that each of them would be getting a promotion following their fights at the tail end of the season. Not only that, but there's quite a lot of unanswered questions about where the series can potentially go in a second season. One has yet to be confirmed, unfortunately, so it's going to be a while before we get to see Yuji in action in the anime once more as the franchise is branching out with something different.

Before a second season can happen, Jujutsu Kaisen will be releasing its first feature film effort tackling the official prequel story, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. This movie likely won't feature Yuji as it takes place a year before he enrolls in Jujutsu Tech and instead follows a new main character, Yuta Okkotsu. Yuta has been mentioned in passing in the anime as a prominent figure, and this movie will be revealing just why that is the case.

This will be an important stepping stone for what's to come for the future of the anime, so it's really only a matter of time before a second season is confirmed to be in the works...hopefully. But how do you feel about Yuji Itadori as a main character? Hoping to see him in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime again someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!