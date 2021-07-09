Jujutsu Kaisen Cast Announced For Crunchyroll Expo 2021

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen hit the scene and became one of the biggest anime series dropping in 2020, with the first season recently coming to a close thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, and it was recently announced that this year's Crunchyroll Expo, taking place next month, will have a panel featuring members of the cast and crew that helped bring Jujutsu Tech to life. Though the first season ended, a new feature-length film was announced in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, telling the story of the world before Yuji Itadori had hit the scene by ingesting a finger of Sukuna.

The upcoming panel taking place at the Crunchyroll event will include voice actors such as Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori) as well as a slate of other big names from the world of anime, hitting the Expo to more than likely reveal new tidbits about their respective franchises. The voice actor of Itadori didn't just cut his teeth on the young Jujutsu sorcerer, but has also been a part of anime series including the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Beastars, and most recently, playing the role of Rengoku in the runaway hit of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of anime conventions have decided to offer their panels online for fans to watch at their leisure, with in-person events that much more difficult to attend. Earlier this year, we saw a similar structure released for Anime Expo, which had fans virtually watching the debut of Star Wars Visions as well as several other big updates within the world of anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen has recently made the news as the creator of the Shonen franchise, Gege Akutami, had to take a hiatus from the popular manga series due to health issues. While a second season of the anime has yet to be confirmed, the popularity of the series by Studio MAPPA shows that more than likely, it will only be a matter of time before we witness the return of Yujiro and his fellow combatants in Jujutsu Tech.

Crunchyroll Expo 2021 will be taking place next month, from August 5th to 7th, featuring panels and musical performances from the world of anime.

Will you be checking out this year's Crunchyroll Expo when it lands next month?

Via Crunchyroll