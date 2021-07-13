Jujutsu Kaisen Recruits Scientists for an Upcoming Manga Report

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen recently went on hiatus as Gege Akutami, the creator of the popular Shonen franchise is dealing with health issues but that isn't stopping the story of Yuji Itadori from staying front and center in fans' minds, with an upcoming issue of Jump Giga adding a unique new perspective on the anime tale. It seems as if a number of scientists from the Riken Scientific Institute and the Institute of Statistical Mathematics will be jumping into the publication to talk about the impact that math and science have on the journey of the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech.

When Jujutsu Kaisen's first season landed last year, Studio MAPPA helped raise the overall popularity of the Shonen series to brand new heights, and though a second season has yet to be confirmed, the series is hitting the world of anime once again with an upcoming animated movie. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will act as a prequel story to the first season, exploring some new and old characters that helped build the world of Jujutsu sorcerers. Though the manga series might be on hiatus right now, there is still plenty of material that is waiting to be adapted into the anime that was brought to life by the studio behind Attack On Titan's final season and the upcoming Chainsaw Man.

Twitter User Soukatsu shared the reveal that an upcoming issue of Jump Giga will feature a number of scientists breaking down the methods of math and science that have been used in Jujutsu Kaisen, despite the series diving far more into the world of supernatural versus the scientific realm:

I forgot to point this out last week but the editors for Jujutsu Kaisen invited scientists from the Riken scientific research institute and the Institute of Statistical Mathematics to discuss and break down the math and science used in JJK 😂 there’s going to be 8 pages of it https://t.co/xVVaBr7srS — ジヘ 🤞 うざい五条！好き！ (@soukatsu_) July 11, 2021

Much like One Piece and My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed that its ending is on the horizon, seeking to bring to an end the story of Jujutsu Tech, though based on its popularity, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if a sequel or spin-off were created to continue the story of the world.

What do you think of this interesting crossover that merges science with the supernatural? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.