Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild

Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.

Over in Japan, Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen has hit shelves, and it has no right to be as fun as it is. The text itself features a slew of famous lines from the manga and anime as you can imagine, but they are then given English translations with lessons. And as it turns out, some of the approved English translations are incredibly wild.

Omg, the “Learning English With Jujutsu Kaisen” book has some pretty WILD translations… 😂 pic.twitter.com/fOhYunhCNd — Lightning (@Lightning446) October 1, 2022

You can find a slew of the translations above, but the most famous ones all involve Yuji's classmates. In one scene, Megumi is seen cursing an opponent to hell with some colorful language. Another focuses on Maki and shows them calling a curse an octopu--y for some reason. And as the book goes on, fans are given some rather mature lessons in English thanks to a slew of curse words.

Clearly, Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen is wild and clearly meant for an older audience. Its lessons aren't going to be useful for elementary students, after all. And as the manga carries on, Jujutsu Kaisen will give us more one-liners that are destined to make this book's second volume.

