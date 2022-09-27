Huge Jujutsu Kaisen Poll Ranks the Anime's Best Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime series on air these days, and Studio MAPPA is far from done with it. Not long ago, fans got a big update on season two, and Gege Akutami's manga is ripping forward with its eye on Maki. The IP is hot on both ends, so of course, the fandom has plenty to say when it comes to which characters are their favorites. And thanks to a massive poll online, fans have an idea of how the anime's leads stack up.

The whole thing got underway on Twitter when user jacixn posted a fan event to vote for Jujutsu Kaisen's best character. It was there more than 240,000 submissions were recorded, and the results will leave some surprised.

Yuji Itadori took tenth place in this poll with 6.3% of the votes while Choso managed to steal ninth place. Naoya landed in eighth place, and the King of Curses himself managed to overcome the Zenin heir. After all, Sukuna earned 7% of the vote, but Nobara beat out the devil by earning sixth place in the poll.

Megumi locked in fifth place while Gojo took fourth with a massive leap in numbers. The teacher earned 14.2% of the overall vote, but that number paled next to Nanami. The former salaryman came in third place while Yuta took home second place. And when it came to first, Maki dominated this poll with a whopping 40.9% of the vote.

Clearly, this unofficial poll favored Maki without question, and that is not hard to believe. The heroine has become a force of nature in the manga's latest arc, and Maki's U.S. fanbase grew exponentially in the wake of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Obviously, this massive poll rushed ahead to show Maki love, but its results overall don't differ too greatly from Shueisha's official rankings.

In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen has consistently ranked Megumi and Gojo as some of its top characters along with Nanami. Official polls from 2021 may not shout out Maki, but they do pay tribute to sorcerers like Toge and Goto. And when Jujutsu Kaisen does its next official poll, well – we can only hope Maki's fans show up in a big way.

What do you think of this massive poll? Did your top characters make the cut here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.