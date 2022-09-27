Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares First Synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to hit screens next year with the highly anticipated second season of the series, and the anime is teasing a bit of what fans can expect with the first synopsis for the new episodes! With the massively successful first season being followed up by the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film, fans have been curious to see the anime return proper with a full second season of the series. Now the latest updates on the series have given fans more of what to expect from the new episodes as it's gearing up to take on some of the biggest arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga series yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently scheduled to release next year, and has revealed that it will be sticking around for a full two consecutive episode batch run when it finally hits. Confirmed to be taking on the Gojo's Past arc (which is broken up into three smaller sub arcs) and the Shibuya Incident arc from the original manga, the official website for the series has teased more of what to expect with the first official synopsis (as translated by @soukatsu_ on Twitter). It breaks down as such:

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

"Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, set to broadcast in 2023, will depict the story of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's days as Jujutsu Tech students in the 'Hidden Inventory, Premature Death' arcs. The story of how Gojo and Geto parted ways, which was hinted at in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, will finally be revealed. Additionally, 'Shibuya Incident' an arc that continues directly from Season 1, will follow after 'Hidden Inventory, Premature Death' in two consecutive cours."

But the real juicy tease comes from the description for the Shibuya Incident arc, "On October 31st, a curtain suddenly falls around Shibuya Station, an area teeming with people celebrating Halloween, and a massive number of civilians become trapped. Gojo ventures into Shibuya alone, but it is a trap set up by Geto, Mahito, and other cursed spirits...[Yuji] Itadori, [Megumi] Fushiguro, [Nobara] Kugisaki, and the students and sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech gather in Shibuya, an an unprecedented battle of massive scale is about to unfold. A spectacular story revolving around curses begins spinning once again."

