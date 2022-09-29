Chainsaw Man Creator Celebrates Jujutsu Kaisen With Nobara Tribute

Like it or not, Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of the biggest names in manga. From Fire Punch to Chainsaw Man and their one-shots, the artist has climbed the ranks at a blistering pace. Of course, this means there are new fans coming into Fujimoto's circle by the day, and they've got quite the backlog to binge if they want to know his work in and out. And just in case you missed it, well – Fujimoto happens to be a big fan of Jujutsu Kaisen's one and only Nobara.

If you did not know, Fujimoto shared his love of Nobara some time ago before Chainsaw Man's popularity blew up. The artist outed himself as a Jujutsu Kaisen fan using Twitter as they posted fan art of Nobara. And as you can see below, the artist's take on the sorcerer is second to none.

Drawn in greyscale, Nobara is inked in her usual high school uniform, and the fierce expression on her face speaks volumes. With nails in hand, the sorcerer is ready to damn any curse to hell that dares step to her. There is no need for Yuji or Megumi to step in with an assist in this case. And if Gojo were to try, well – the poor guy would be in for an earful.

After all, Nobara is one of the strongest heroines in shonen, and her personality is the opposite of a wilting flower. Headstrong and persistent are two solid ways to describe Nobara when it comes to battle. She loves to shop as much as she does putting Yuji under her heel. And given what we've seen of Chainsaw Man's heroines, you can see why Fujimoto loves Nobara so much.

Of course, millions of fans have come to love Nobara just the same, and audiences will do the same with Chainsaw Man's leads soon. After all, Fujimoto's hit manga is just days out from releasing its highly anticipated manga. Studio MAPPA will bring Chainsaw Man to life on October 11th, and once the new year rolls in, fans can expect to learn more about Jujutsu Kaisen season two's release window.

What do you think about Fujimoto's take on Nobara? Does Jujutsu Kaisen need a full-blown crossover with Chainsaw Man now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.