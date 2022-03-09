Jujutsu Kaisen Will Take a Last-Minute Break This Week

Jujutsu Kaisen has the eyes of the world on it these days, and Gege Akutami is rising to the occasion. The hit manga is working through one of its most promising arcs yet, and the Culling Game got hotter when Yuta Okkotsu showed up. But if you were expecting to catch up with the sorcerer this week, well – you better think again.

The update comes from Shueisha as its table of contents for Shonen Jump‘s next issue have gone live. It was there fans were taken back when they learned Jujutsu Kaisen wasn’t listed as a release. It turns out the series is opting for a last-minute hiatus this March, but the manga will return on March 20th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Rises to Major Box Office Milestone | Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Welcomes Several New Sorcerers | Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Yuta’s English Voice Actor Reacts to Joining Anime’s Cast

At this point, fans haven’t been given any word on why the manga is delaying its next chapter, but they have their suspicions. The most obvious comes down to Akutami’s personal schedule, and readers know the artist needs all the rest he can get. It would put things lightly to say manga creators are busy, and Akutami has been putting out fire chapters on a weekly basis at this point.

Now, the artist needs some extra time to finish this new chapter, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans are happy to wait. Yuta ended the manga’s latest release with a cliffhanger, and readers would rather Akutami take his time than rush a sloppy chapter. So if Yuta is about to go all out, well – Akutami can take all the time he needs to polish the chapter.

Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen these days? What do you make of its latest arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.