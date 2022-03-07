Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Rises to Major Box Office Milestone

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has reached a new box office milestone for its run in Japan! The newest feature film in Gege Akutami’s massively popular manga franchise has yet to kick off its international release through theaters around the world, but has already been enjoying a huge amount of success ever since it released in Japan last year. Not only has the new movie quickly become one of the most successful anime releases in Japan’s history, but has made its mark as one of the most successful film releases overall in the few months it has been running in theaters thus far.

The latest update on Jujutsu Kaisen 0′s film box office performance reveals that it has sold 8.85 million tickets for a total of over 12.3 billion yen (about $107 million USD) since it opened on December 24th. It’s not the 23rd highest earning film in Japan’s box office history, and has crossed over the likes of Disney’s Aladdin in the process. It’s now the highest earning film from 2021 overall as of the most recent update as well, and that success is only going to continue as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 readies for its full slate of international releases.

It won’t be too much longer for that either as tickets are now on sale for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Currently scheduled to hit theaters beginning on March 18th with both English subtitled and dubbed releases, Crunchyroll and Funimation officially describe the new movie as such: “When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? Will you be checking out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when you get the chance? Are you surprised to see the new movie's success?