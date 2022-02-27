Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Yuta’s English Voice Actor Reacts to Joining Anime’s Cast

The English voice actor behind Yuta Okkotsu has shared their reaction to joining the Jujutsu Kaisen anime cast for the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! First hitting theaters in Japan last December, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has already gone on to all sorts of success and broken records. Now that it’s making its international debut next month starting with theaters in North America, it’s gearing up for that success all over again. Heading to North American theaters with both the English subtitled and dubbed versions, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has lined up a new cast for the upcoming movie release!

Leading the cast for the English dub is the brand new addition of Kayleigh McKee as the voice behind Yuta Okkotsu. It’s a big showcase for the character after so much build up in the first season, and thus McKee is fully aware of just how big of an occasion this is noting on Twitter following the announcement, “‘I’ve got to prove… That its ok I’m alive!’ SO SO excited to tell you folks that I’m the English voice of Yuta Okkotsu, the lead in [Jujutsu Kaisen 0]! This role is amazing, challenging, and so fun- I can’t wait for you folks to see it when it comes out in theaters!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

"I've got to prove… That its ok I'm alive!"

SO SO excited to tell you folks that I'm the English voice of Yuta Okkotsu, the lead in #JujutsuKaisen0! This role is amazing, challenging, and so fun- I can't wait for you folks to see it when it comes out in theaters!#JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/AacWo8kRgB — Kayleigh McKee// BLM. 🏳️‍⚧️. (@GhaspeyVO) February 25, 2022

Tickets are now on sale for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and it’s currently scheduled to hit theaters beginning on March 18th with both English subtitled and dubbed releases. Crunchyroll and Funimation officially describe the new movie as such, “When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? Are you excited for your chance to check out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!