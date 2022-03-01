Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Ryo Ishigori’s Odd Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen has a ton of strong sorcerers under its thumb, but not all of them are made equal. Some of its fighters can level buildings while others struggle to take on a simple curse. Right now, Yuta is fighting some of the former foes as the Culling Game has some strong sorcerers taking part. And now, one of them has revealed their absolutely wild power to us all.

The update went live this week when Jujutsu Kaisen put out chapter 176. It was there fans checked on Yuta as he continued his fight with Uro Takako and her space-warping technique. The pair had quite the good bout before another foe stepped into the ring, and it turns out Ryo felt it was time to get the jump on the pair.

The manga shows Ryo standing far away from Uro and Yuta before he launches an energy blast from… his hair. It might sound crazy, but the sorcerer’s updo is styled so distinctly for a reason. His pompadour style curls into a cannon at the top, and Ryo shoots cursed energy from the cut as if it were a laser.

The sorcerer is shown using this attack twice with the first blast being massive enough to level buildings. His energy is immense, and Ryo follows up his first attack with a ton of smaller blasts. These shots seem to track Yuta as he traverses the battlefield to get in close with Ryo. And when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 176 closes, the newcomer still seems satisfied with his chances against Yuta even though the boy is a Special Grade sorcerer.

Clearly, the Culling Game has some beasts on board, so Yuta will get to test his abilities for real. Ryo is a definite challenge, and Yuta still has Uro to worry about as well. So if you thought Yuta was terrifying when he chased after Yuji a while back, brace yourselves for something even worse this time around!

