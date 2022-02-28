Jujutsu Kaisen: Which Sorcerers Are Ranked as Special-Grade?

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced more sorcerers than we know how to deal with, but not all of them are on the same level. In fact, the skill of Gege Akutami’s fighters vary wildly, and only a few can claim its top rank. Yuta has fans thinking about that spot as the manga and anime have been focused on the Special Grade sorcerer for some time now. So if you want to know who else ranks with the shabby sorcerer, we’ve got you covered.

In the past, Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed there are only four Special Grade sorcerers registered in this day and age. The Zenin clan has several Special Grade 1 users in its rank. But when it comes to full Special Grade, the only four users are Gojo Satoru, Suguru Geto, Yuta Okkotsu, and Yuki Tsukumo.

Now, we all know Yuta as the sorcerer has been heavily featured in the manga and anime at this point. Originally, Yuta was considered a Special Grade sorcerer because he was attached to a Special Grade curse, Rika. The boy managed to free the curse from its bond, but Rika still manifests out of his own immense cursed energy. This is because Yuta is actually a very distant relative of Michizane Sugawara, an ancient icon within the jujutsu community.

As for Gojo and Geto, there stories have been told time and again to Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Gojo wields an inherited cursed technique known as Limitless which he brings to life in attacks and his domain. Geto has some wild power as well though none of it was inherited. The student was known as the worst of all curse users once he made his grudge against humanity known. His innate power allows Geto to control cursed spirits with ease, and his corpse has since been hijacked by an ancient curse looking to upturn mankind.

And finally, the fourth Special Grade user is Yuki Tsukumo. Little is known about the sorcerer at this point, but she must have power on par with the organization’s three other Special Grade fighters. She mentored Aoi Todo from Kyoto Jujutsu High, so her training is impressive to say the least. And if she got along well with Aoi, there is no doubt Yuki will be an asset in training Yuji down the line.

What do you think of these formidable jujutsu sorcerers? Do you have a favorite amongst them?