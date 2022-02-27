Jujutsu Kaisen Explains How Uro’s Cursed Technique Works

Jujutsu Kaisen explained Takako Uro’s wild cursed technique with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami’s original manga series has entered a new phase as the attention has moved away from Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro’s progress in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony and has joined Yuta Okkotsu as he battles it out in the Sendai Colony. He quickly disrupted the uneasy stalemate between the four strongest sorcerers in the colony with two quick defeats in the previous chapters, and drew the attention of the other two as the chaos ensued.

The previous chapter of the series saw Yuta clinch a victory against a powerful cursed spirit who had amassed a great deal of points, and its final moments saw him attacked by another one of the top sorcerers, Takako Uro. Her technique had been a mysterious one as it was teased to involve the sky, but the newest chapter of the series revealed just how trippy her technique actually is as she explains that it warps the space around her and turns the sky into a “surface” that she can manipulate at will.

Chapter 176 of the series picks up not long after Uro had initially attacked Yuta and she pushes him back with several powerful hits. Yuta tries to defend himself, but his body seems to warp when trying to block her attacks. His arm isn’t hurt and returns to normal right afterwards, but this is how he figures out that she can manipulate space of some kind. It’s not something that can totally crush her opponent and soon she actually explains that she can indeed turn the sky into a surface.

She then reveals that she can tug on the sky around her like a curtain, but Yuta still feels like there’s a trick to it that she has yet to fully reveal. That seems to be the case as well as she wants Yuta to attack her before she makes her move. It must be that her technique is more of a counter ability that would catch Yuta’s physical attacks and warps them, but we’ll see for sure as the fight against her rolls on in the coming chapters.

But what do you think? How are you liking the Culling Game arc so far? What are you hoping to see from Yuta's fights next?