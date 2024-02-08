Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta’s Domain Is a Clear Nod to Fate

Jujutsu Kaisen is looking to end its series with a bang, assembling the strongest heroes in a bid to defeat the king of curses known as Sukuna. One of the biggest allies that is backing up Yuji Itadori is Yuta Okkotsu, the Jujutsu Tech student who manned the first film of the shonen franchise and recently made an appearance in the anime adaptation’s second season. Now, keen-eyed anime fans have spotted what might be a connection between Jujutsu Tech and another major anime franchise.

Yuta Okkotsu might not be sharing his body with a cursed spirit, but the sorcerer has gained enough strength to stand toe-to-toe with Yuji Itadori. As anime fans witnessed in the first movie of the shonen franchise, Yuta’s cursed power first developed in a terrifying way, in which it resurrected the love of his life, but in a creepy manner. Rika, the love of Yuta’s life who has been transformed into one of the scariest creatures in the supernatural series, has seen some changes over the course of the series but remains just as powerful as ever in the final battle. Creator Gege Akutami has never been shy about taking major players off the board, leaving fans to wonder if Yuta and Rika will make it out alive.

Fate Stay Kaisen

Some anime fans have managed to see some similarities between Yuta Okkotsu’s domain expansion and the “Unlimited Blade Works” from Fate/Stay Night. “True Mutual Love” is Yuta’s ultimate attack and it’s one that the sorcerer is hoping will be enough to give both himself and Yuji the opportunity to take down Sukuna once and for all. As we’ve seen from the king of the curses in the series, this task will be anything but easy.

Yuta Okkotsu made his long-awaited return to the anime adaptation in the season two finale of Jujutsu Kaisen. Taking on the title of Yuji Itadori’s executioner, the third season won’t just give Yuta more screen time, but it will introduce the Culling Game. The upcoming arc will see a collection of cursed energy-wielders fighting for supremacy as Yuji runs from both his enemies and former allies.

