Jujutsu Kaisen Was the Most In-Demand Show of 2023: Report

When it comes to television and film, there is no shortage when it comes to content. From new projects to returning faves, netizens always have something to watch. In 2023, television was on a high as industries across the board churned out big titles. And thanks to Parrot Analytics, we have learned Jujutsu Kaisen was the most in-demand title of 2023.

The information comes straight from the leading analytics brand as its 6th Annual Global Demand Awards went live. It was there fans learned which shows and films performed the best in 2023. It turns out Jujutsu Kaisen was the most in-demand TV show globally last year, and for good measure, it earned the title of most in-deamdn anime series.

As you can see, anime did well in 2023 with this award as Parrot Analytics measured everything from social media mentions to search traffic when calculating its winners. Plus, Jujutsu Kaisen is not the only anime to have made the cut. Dragon Ball Z was also award the title of most in-demand legacy series of 2023. The award considered any TV show that wrapped at least 20 years ago, and it seems Son Goku managed to snag it.

Clearly, the world has its eyes on anime, and Parrot Analytics captured its success in 2023 with this rundown. Now, netizens are keeping their focus on the horizon as 2024 is here. Anime has started its winter cour with big series like Solo Leveling, and more goodies are on the way. If you did not catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen last year, well – it is easy to find the series online. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, so for more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

