Jujutsu Kaisen Unpacks Yuta's Final Plan to Beat Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen might be hurtling at its grand finale, but that doesn't mean the fights are close to ending. Now that Sukuna, the king of curses, is once again causing havoc in the supernatural shonen series, it has been all hands on deck when it comes to taking down the notorious villain. With Yuta Okkotsu once again entering the fray, the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has a new plan up his sleeves that he is hoping might win the day for the students at Jujutsu Tech.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest manga chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, Chapter 249, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for this article. As readers witness in this latest chapter, Yuta recently finished his battle with "Suguru Geto" and has returned to the battlefield to lend Yuji Itadori a big assist. As Sukuna is now inhabiting the body of Megumi, Yuta kicks himself for spending so much time in defeating Geto rather than fighting against the king of curses. Luckily, it's not too late for Okkotsu's presence to turn the tide of battle as the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 unleashes his domain expansion, "Authentic Mutual Love".

(Photo: MAPPA)

Yuta's Plan To Defeat Sukuna

As Yuta unleashes his ultimate attack, Sukuna breaks down what he believes the heroes' final play will be, "This is their second plan. Thanks to Megumi Fushiguro's memory, I know that the possessed brat's cursed technique is copy. They want to keep half my arms and mouths busy by making me keep using Hollow Wicker Basket as a means of countering the can't miss attack (probably the angel's cursed technique) that comes with the domain. They'll attack with unlimited cursed technique copy which appears to only activate within the domain. Then the boy will deliver a blow that captures the soul and tears Megumi Fushiguro's body from my body."

In the previous Jump Festa event, creator Gege Akutami hinted at the idea that Jujutsu Kaisen had less than one year of story left to tell. Certainly, with this battle raising the stakes higher than ever before, those words might ring true. Luckily, there are still plenty of events left to bring to the anime adaptation to warrant future seasons.

Do you think Yuta's plan will be successful in eliminating the king of curses? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.