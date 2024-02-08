Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hypes Up Yuta's Anime Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is currently in the works on Season 3, and one awesome cosplay is keeping fans hyped for Yuta Okkotsu's big return to action! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was the most explosive slate of episodes for the anime to date with not only the biggest fights, but the biggest deaths as a result as well. Many characters died at the hands of the powerful Curses attacking, and it's changed Japan dramatically. So much so that the higher ups in Jujutsu society have made their move and are once again attempting to execute Yuji Itadori to end Sukuna's threat.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ended with not only a call for Yuji's execution, but the reveal that a returning Yuta (who was last seen during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) declaring that he would be the one to carry it out. Now the two protagonists are on a collision course with one another, and fans will see them duke it out when the anime returns for Season 3 in the future. But keeping that hype for Yuta alive through some awesome cosplay for he and the Queen of Curses Rika is artist sailorkayla on TikTok. Check it out:

When Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Coming Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to announce a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. The anime will be kicking off with the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, which continues the stretch of wild fights with even wilder powers seen in Season 2. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen now that Season 3 is on the way, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you hoping to see from Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!