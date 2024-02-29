Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Suggests Yuta's Fate Was Sealed by Sukuna Ages Ago

Jujutsu Kaisen loves few things more than a cliffhanger. Time and again, the series has pushed forward with major teasers, and many of them have come courtesy of Sukuna. The madman isn't called the King of Curses for no reason, after all. Sukuna will do whatever it takes to cement his power, and now a new theory suggest Yuta's fate was sealed by the curse some time ago.

The whole thing surfaced on social media in the wake of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251. Fans watched as Sukuna continued his battle with Yuta and Yuji before Maki stepped in. During the first battle, Sukuna was stunned to learn Yuta could use his ability to Cleave. It didn't take him long to figure out that Yuta and Rika ate Sukuna's final finger, the last one he needs to wield his full power. So of course, fans were left on edge by the reveal.

So of course, fans began to scan the recent Jujutsu Kaisen arc for clues of what is to come. It was there they discovered a worrisome reference. Back in chapter 248, Sukuna reveals his main course will come courtesy of the Spirit Possessed brat. In the next chapter, it is Yuta who Sukuna says is a brat. Given that we know Yuta ate Sukuna's finger, you can bet the King of Curses wants it back. So if you quite literally consumes Yuta, well – he will consume his finger by proxy. So if we were Yuta, we would stay as far away from Sukuna's mouths as possible.

Right now, Maki is keeping Sukuna busy, and the girl may force the King of the Curses to an extreme. Yuta is definitely one of the biggest threats standing in Sukuna's way now that Gojo is gone (at least, for now). We wouldn't be shocked if the curse tried to get rid of Yuta in hopes of powering up. We're sure Rika would step between the pair if that were the case. But given how unpredictable Jujutsu Kaisen is, there is no telling how this theory will pan out.

Want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen? You can find the anime's first two seasons on Crunchyroll and Hulu now. Plus, the hit manga is ongoing on the Shonen Jump app as creator Gege Akutami posts new chapters weekly.

