Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Yuki Tsukumo With New Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen is staying busy these days, and we aren't just saying that because of its anime. Next month will mark the show's return, but right now, it is the manga keeping fans on their toes. After all, it seems the series is entering its final act, so everything is in flux. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen is highlighting its newest volume, and the manga's cover has Yuki Tsukumo on blast.

As you can see below, the artwork shows Yuki with her blonde hair down, and her toned arms on display in a black tank. Dressed in low-rise red pants, Yuki looks ready to take on any threat that stands in her way... and yes, that does include the jujutsu elders. Yuki has always had a problem with the cronies, and she isn't afraid to say as much.

Of course, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will know Yuki well. The heroine is one of just four special-grade sorcerers we know. She is joined by Gojo, Geto, and Yuta which means Yuki is in good company. These four warriors have anomalous powers when compared to the rest of jujutsu society, and not even upper-ranking members of the Zenin clan can compete with their gifts.

As for Yuki, her power is off the charts, and she even helped Aoi Todo become the beast we know him as. In the past, Yuki has gone head-to-head with Kenjaku with relative ease, but she isn't overly flashy with her techniques. At most, Yuki's Star Rage move allows her to manipulate her mass and clobber foes like Kenjaku in hand-to-hand combat. But on the whole, we know relatively little about the full scope of Yuki's power.

If you want to see more of Jujutsu Kaisen's top warriors, you will get the chance soon. The manga's final act is now in play as Gojo and Sukuna have kickstarted their final battle. All of jujutsu society is on the line, so things are heating up with Yuji's gang. So if you need to brush up on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the series is available on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. As for the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. Next month, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will go live following the success of its prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Are you keeping up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga these days...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.