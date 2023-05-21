Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Hypes Shibuya Incident With New Character Designs

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be kicking off its return to screens later this Summer, and now fans have gotten a small tease of how the Shibuya Incident will translate to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime with some new character designs! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been previously confirmed to run for two full orders of episodes, and will be covering two of the massive arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga release. The first half of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be covering the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, which is known by fans together as the "Gojo's Past arc."

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's Gojo's Past Arc will help to fill in some of the gaps left by both Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film, and will more importantly help to set the stage for the Shibuya Incident Arc coming after. This arc will bring the central trio of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki back to the center of the action, and to help hype this coming arc, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has highlighted each of their character designs (and some other fan favorites) for the Shibuya Incident. Check them out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is scheduled to release on July 6th in Japan as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule coming later this year, but the Shibuya Incident Arc in particular won't kick in until near the second half of the season. But it features Yuji along with the other fan favorites shown off in these designs here, so it'll be worth the wait. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's first season before the new episodes hit, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

