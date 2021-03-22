Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes a Dark Secret About Yuji's Mother

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to draw up some drama, and the manga reminded fans of that this week with its new chapter. The big update revealed plenty of secrets about Yuta, Megumi, and even Yuji as it closed. And in the worst possible way, fans have discovered Yuji's bloodline is far from what they expected all thanks to his mother.

The whole issue came up when Jujutsu Kaisen checked in on Yuji and Yuta after their big battle. With the latter having been revealed as an ally, Yuji is able to reflect on his past in peace. Fans were given a peek into that history, and it turns out Yuji's father Jin had the boy with his second wife after his first died tragically. And when you see Yuji's mother, you will notice the scar on her forehead.

i’m wondering why kamo chose yuji’s mom?? i think she had been very connected to the jujutsu world pic.twitter.com/uyAxkwihXN — baby yuuji (megan) (@paintedlimes) March 21, 2021

As you can see in Jujutsu Kaisen, the scar on his forehead wraps around the exact same way Geto and Kamo had theirs. The woman does have her scar healed more so than we've seen but the comparisons are hard to deny. When you consider how wary Yuji's grandfather was of the woman, you can see why fans are fretting over the boy, and that is all thanks to Brain.

Right now, the most prevalent theory is that Brain did what he did over a hundred years ago. It was confirmed during the Death Painting arc that Brain imprisoned a woman and experimented on her to give birth to human-curse hybrids. Fans are convinced Brain moved to a different woman to do something similar, and one of the pregnancies resulted in Yuji. If this is the case, fans will have a solid reason for why Yuji is special enough to hold Sakuna, but that is not all. It means Yuji likely has half-siblings out there with Choso just being the first of many more.

What do you think about this new fan-theory? Do you think this is where Jujutsu Kaisen is heading? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.