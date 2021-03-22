Jujutsu Kaisen Kicks Off Deadly Game in New Arc

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off a deadly new game with the latest chapter of the series! The latest string of chapters for Gege Akutami's original manga series have been spent exploring the fallout of the Shibuya Incident as Yuji had been marked for execution once more with the returning Yuta Okkotsu as his executioner. The previous chapters of the series took this to the next level as Yuji Itadori not only came face to face with Yuta, but they ended up having a major clash with Yuji apparently being the loser quite quickly.

But as the newest chapter reveals, this is only the start of a major new arc of the series as the chapter sets the stage for the next major conflict. As teased by the Fake Geto back during the end of the Shibuya Incident, now many people have had their curses activated and they are going to be forced to fight one another in order to bring out the strongest of the strong. It's what is being known as the "Culling Game."

When Fake Geto, who was revealed to be the brain of Noritoshi Kamo possessing Geto's dead body following his fight with Yuta during the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel, releasing a ton of cursed spirits into Japan, he also revealed that he would be activating a set of curses he had attached to people and those new curse users would be forced to fight one another. That threat has finally come to pass.

Chapter 143 of the series ends with a major cliffhanger in which Megumi Fushigoro reaches out to Yuji and tells him that Noritoshi Kamo has begun his plan to force those involved with the world of Jujutsu, willing or unwilling just like his sister Tsumiki, into the "Culling Game." This death game will force those to kill one another in order to net points, but it's not quite clear just yet what the winner of cede game will win.

It's not known if this is meant for everyone to fight until one winner remains, but the end of the chapter confirms that the Culling Game will be taking place in 19 days from the end of Chapter 143. This new arc is going to be a wild one if this name of the game is anything to go by.