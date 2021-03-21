Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals First Look at Yuji's Parents

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the first look at Yuji Itadori's parents with its newest chapter! Gege Akutami's original manga series has spent the last few chapters exploring the immediate fallout of the Shibuya Incident, but the newest chapter of the series made a major pivot as it set the stage for the next big arc for the series. This set up includes some pretty big reveals and teases for the future, and one of the biggest reveals actually concerns Yuji Itadori and his family that we have yet to officially meet in the series thus far.

Yuji began the series with only his grandfather as his last living relative, so fans had been wondering why Yuji's parents had been held back. Series creator Gege Akutami previously teased we'd see them in the future soon in a recent interview earlier this month, and it seems that he was actually referring to a cameo only a couple of chapters away as Chapter 143 of the series gives us our first look at Yuji's parents. Major spoilers, of course, because there's something else odd going on here.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Chapter 143 of the series picks up after the bloody cliffhanger that saw Yuji stabbed through the heart by Yuta. As Yuji recovers (as it's soon revealed that Yuta had killed him and healed him soon after), he has a dream in which he sees his parents (which he really shouldn't be able to considering he was a baby at the time). The first reveal is of Yuji's father, Jin, who's having an argument with Yuji's grandfather.

Yuji's grandfather warns Jin (who is carrying a baby Yuji) that he should "give up on that woman" or he'll die, and mentions that he wanted a baby with someone named Kaori but wasn't able to do so before her death, but he's soon interrupted by a woman who calls him father-in-law. The subsequent reveal of the woman who is most likely Yuji's mother is a eerie one, however.

(Photo: Viz Media)

This is where the flashback ends, but this woman's forehead has markings that kind of look like the stitches on the Fake Geto, who is actually a body hosting Noritoshi Kamo's brain. There's a lot to unpack here that will likely be revealed once we get more of Yuji's parents, and it could be likely that this woman is Kaori possessed by Kamo's brain. But what do you think?

