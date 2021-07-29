✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to usher in a new era, and fans are understandably excited to see where it goes. In the wake of season one, all eyes are on the anime right now as it prepares to launch its first movie this winter. Earlier today, fans were given their first-look at the movie thanks to a teaser trailer, and the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen is speaking out about the casting of Yuta.

For those who do not know, the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 went live today, and the short clip gave a bunch of firsts. It did show fans how Rika and Yuta will look in the movie, but that is not all. The trailer did confirm that Megumi Ogata is voicing Yuta, and Gege Akutami said he believes the actor is the perfect fit for Yuta.

The creator of Jujutsu Kaisen says he has always envisioned Yuta as having a "neutral, soft, and kind voice" that is also capable of conveying a wide range of emotions. Akutami went on to say he was delighted when he heard Ogata had signed on to voice Yuta, he was very excited as their voice suits the character with ease.

As for Ogata, well - the star still feels a bit surprised by the gig. The actor says they were surprised to have been offered the role, but they dove into research right away. Ogata says they read the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen from volume 0 on, and they were left bereft after catching up with the manga. With help from the team at Mappa, Ogata feels more comfortable with her take on Yuta, and they hopes fans will be pleased with her approach.

So far, it seems like fans are loving how Ogata is handling Yuta. As Jujutsu Kaisen grows more and more popular, readers know Yuta will have a bigger role to play in the franchise. And with Ogata overseeing the fighter, they are confident Akutami's vision for Yuta will be fulfilled on screen.

