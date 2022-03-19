Jujutsu Kaisen Unleashes Yuta’s New Kind of Rika

Jujutsu Kaisen has brought forth a whole new kind of Rika with Yuta Okkotsu’s fight in the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami’s original manga series might have been hit with a sudden break recently, but now the newest chapter has officially released and showcased the next phase of Yuta Okkotsu’s fight against two opponents in the Sendai Colony. Ever since Yuta had returned to the series, there were all sorts of questions about the nature of his techniques given how his story ended during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel. But the newest chapter has filled in some of those big gaps!

When Yuta first returned to the series, it was revealed during his fight with Yuji that he somehow had an access to not only his copied techniques from before but also still had access to Rika as a support being. Given that Rika had passed on at the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel, fans were confused as to why she seemed to fight alongside him a year later. But it’s explained in the newest chapter of the series that this Rika is seemingly different from the one Yuta had before, and further emphasizing it is the brand new look she takes on as a result. Check it out:

Chapter 178 of Jujutsu Kaisen picks up right after Yuta puts on the same engagement ring that he used to wear to channel Rika’s full power. It’s revealed that it works in the same way this time around as Yuta has fully summoned Rika to his side, but it’s also clarified that this “Rika” and the “Rika Orimoto” who was active during the prequel are different entities. It’s clarified that “Rika” had remained by Yuta’s side following Orimoto passing away, and by using the ring he can channel the full extent of this spirit’s power as a Cursed Technique of his own.

It was something Yuta didn’t have in the original prequel, and goes further to show why he was able to fight his way back up to the level of a Special Grade just a few months after losing Rika the first time. This new version of Rika comes with not only a new look, but seems to be far more dangerous as this Yuta is far more practiced at fighting Cursed Users and spirits than he ever was when using her previously. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what this new Rika can really do.

What do you think? How do you feel about Yuta’s newest version of Rika? Curious to see what other differences there are from the first one? Do you think this is the same Rika somehow? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!