Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Raises Big Question About Yuta's Power

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is raising some big questions about Yuta's power with the cliffhanger of its newest chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen is currently exploring the fallout of the Shibuya Incident arc as Yuji Itadori is trying to make amends for all of the chaos Sukuna wreaked during the events of the arc. At the same time, a huge target has been placed on his back because without Gojo around the protections surrounding Yuji have now completely disappeared. It's even worse for Yuji following this, however, as now those protections have gone to the opposite extreme as Yuji has been marked for execution once more.

The more peculiar thing is that Yuta Okkotsu, the star of Jujutsu Kaisen's prequel series, is the one tasked with the execution. With the previous chapter of the series officially kicking off the fight between Yuta and Yuji, one major question has popped up about the nature of his power because now it's been confirmed that he still has access to Rika, the Queen of Curses in the newest chapter of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 141 of the series continues the fight between Yuji and Yuta, and Yuji is doing his best to make up for the difference in their two abilities. While his official re-introduction to the franchise saw him acknowledge Rika (and showed her power in action), the fight with Yuji threw this into question. Yuta had access to his massive cursed energy that he had before with Rika, but he didn't seem to use his copy cursed technique.

When Yuta is in trouble as Yuji breaks his katana, Rika appears and holds Yuji down in her massive grip. At the end of the official prequel series, Yuta and Rika officially bid each other goodbye as Yuta realizes that his cursed abilities placed a curse on her and kept her attached to his person. It was implied that she was gone for good, so why is Rika still around in this newest chapter.

It could be that a remnant of Rika's power is still attached to Yuta at this point, and it's why he's been able to fight for so long as a special grade Jujutsu Sorcerer. With the prequel eventually leading to the main series, it could even be a small retcon to Yuta's past. Then again, Geto does mention that Yuta no longer should have that strength without Rika when he sealed Gojo away during the Shibuya Incident.

So now it's just a question floating until we get some major answers. What do you think? Whay do you think Yuta still has access to Rika's power? How are you liking Yuta in the main Jujutsu Kaisen series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!