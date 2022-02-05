Jujutsu Kaisen Updates Fans on Yuta’s Special Grade Status

Jujutsu Kaisen offered a rather curious update to fans on Yuta Okkotsu’s current Special Grade status as a Jujutsu Sorcerer. Yuta has been one of the most intriguing pieces of the puzzle ever since he made his grand return to the manga ahead of Kenjaku’s Culling Game tournament. First making his appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series (which will be making its theatrical debut in North America this Spring), before returning to the series following the events of the Shibuya Incident, there’s still a lot the series has to reveal about Yuta’s current level of abilities in the years between appearances.

When we had last seen Yuta, he had gone ahead into one of the Culling Game colonies ahead of Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro in the hopes of helping Megumi’s sister Tsumiki, and while the last few chapters had been focused on the Tokyo No.1 Colony where Yuji and Megumi were fighting, the final moments of the newest chapter finally updated fans on Yuta’s progress so far. But interestingly, the final moments of the chapter also revealed that he managed to re-acquire his Special Grade status in just three months since the end of the prequel.

At the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta frees Rika from his curse on her and thus she fades away. With his shikigami gone, he no longer was supposed to have the immediate, Special Grade kind of threat hanging overhead as he did before. But as we had seen upon his return to the series and initial fight with Yuji, Yuta had all of the same abilities he once did during the course of the prequel. This even included the return of Rika, and that raises even more questions considering the emotional parting they once had.

This update about Yuta’s current ability in Chapter 173 then reveals that he had somehow gotten back up to his former level of strength following the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, and became a Special Grade Sorcerer once more in just three months with “unusual abilities” second only to Satoru Gojo. He was touted as being that strong before, but this is now a Yuta who has not only had a year to harness the abilities and strength we had seen before but also a Yuta who has somehow gotten all of this without Rika’s support.

This certainly teases just how strong of a fighter he is now, and makes his future appearances all the more exciting.