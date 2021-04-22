Jujutsu Kaisen Hits New Sales Record Following Season One

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the biggest new releases in the world of Shonen anime adaptations, following a world of curses and the Jujutsu sorcerers attempting to stop them, and it seems as if the first anime season has helped propel the manga to new heights. While the franchise still has a ways to go before it can hit the same heights as some of its Shonen brethren, including the likes of My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and other major hits, it's clear that the adventures of Yuji Itadori have found a passionate fanbase for itself.

Jujutsu Kaisen first debuted as a manga series in 2018, receiving an anime adaptation last year thanks to the animation studio of MAPPA, which has made a name for itself with the likes of Attack On Titan's fourth season and God of High School. On top of these projects, Studio MAPPA is also set to dive into new projects including Netflix's Yasuke and the bizarre series known as Chainsaw Man. A second season for Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be confirmed, but based on the success of both the manga and the anime, the likelihood of the television series returning is growing.

Jujutsu Kaisen currently has 45 million copies of its manga in circulation, with the franchise offering up a new image that compiles some of the best covers of the series to celebrate this monumental occurrence for the world of curses that introduced fans to Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers at Jujutsu Tech:

(Photo: Shueisha)

Though a second season is still up in the air, the first movie of the anime franchise has been confirmed, which will re-tell the story of the prequel story established in the manga spin-off of Jujutsu Kaisen: Volume 0. To this day, the manga created by Gege Akutami continues to tell the story of Jujutsu Tech, introducing strange heroes and villains to this world that is besieged by supernatural creatures. It's clear that the first anime of Jujutsu Kaisen has allowed the Shonen franchise to hit new heights, and fans will see just how high the sales numbers will skyrocket into the future.

Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen will overtake any of the other major Shonen series in overall sales? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses.

Via WSJ_Manga