Will Jujutsu Kaisen Get a Second Season?

With Jujutsu Kaisen's first season coming to an end recently, and a new feature film on the way, the big question now is will Jujutsu Kaisen's anime get a second season? There are lots of reasons as to why the anime should continue. Not only has the success of the anime's inaugural season increased the sales figures of Gege Akutami's original manga series (and that's really before factoring in its potential international success), but the announcement for the feature film implies a major trust in the project to continue to have a successful anime future.

This feature film also will be tackling the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel, which becomes even more important with the events of the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs. Something we'd see in the second season of the series, for example. So the major question then becomes not whether or not Jujutsu Kaisen will be getting a second season, but when?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been announced for a release in the vague Winter window. This means either it could be sometime at the end of this year, potentially December, but it more likely refers to the Winter 2022 anime release schedule. Feature films are entirely outside of the television anime releases, so it's not exactly stuck to this January-March 2022 release window but it could be leading the way for more that year.

If Studio MAPPA can maintain their current production schedule without harming their staff (with a slate that includes upcoming projects like Chainsaw Man and Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2), there's a chance that Jujutsu Kaisen's second season could even premiere in the Fall 2022 or Winter 2023 window. With the prequel raising even more questions (and launching an anime narrative without its main trio), fans are going to want to see what comes next.

While this is nowhere near the proper confirmation that a second season would be on the way, all the signs are pointing to a proper anime continuation. There's a chance that the franchise could choose to adapt Gege Akutami's work through new feature films instead, but the arcs to come are far too involved to speed through with that kind of pace.

But what do you think? Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen is coming back for a second season? When are you hoping to check out the new episodes?