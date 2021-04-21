Jujutsu Kaisen Is Reportedly Eyeing a Short Hiatus

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen brought its first season to a close this year, and fans are missing their updates something fierce. The manga is filling in for many of those fans as Gege Akutami is churning out chapters as quickly as he can. Of course, the artist still needs to take the occasional break, and it seems a new report suggests Akutami is about to get a special break.

The update comes from one of the main Jujutsu Kaisen fan pages on Twitter. The account put out some insider info that suggests Jujutsu Kaisen is heading for a two-week break. The pause will come after this coming weekend, and the break is due to different reasons.

(Photo: Viz Media)

"There will be no Jujutsu Kaisen chapter for 2 weeks after this week’s upcoming chapter," the rumor reads. "The first break is due to the entire Weekly Shonen Jump magazine being on break after the upcoming double issue and the second break is solely related to Jujutsu Kaisen."

At this point, there is no official word on this rumor, but fans do know that Weekly Shonen Jump is headed for a full break shortly. A holiday will provide a one-week break for Jujutsu Kaisen's creators, but the second week of this hiatus is all on Akutami. The artist is taking a break for himself, so we can only hope he has a nice time off. And when Jujutsu Kaisen returns from its short hiatus, fans will be all too happy to check in on Yuji and the gang.

What do you think of this latest report? Are you all caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.