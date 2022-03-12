Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Closer Look at New Sorcerers With Cool Visuals

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced some new Jujutsu Sorcerers to the series with some cool new key visuals! Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise is currently enjoying more success than ever before as not only is the debut feature film from the franchise is currently readying for a release around the world, but the anime is preparing a proper second season release as well. Now the series is branching out in a whole new way with a new mobile game release hitting in Japan, and it will be introducing some brand new elements to the franchise with a new regional branch of Jujutsu High School.

Although the main series has revealed students from the Tokyo and Kyoto branches, the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade mobile game will be incorporating a brand new Fukuoka branch with some new students. While the new story for the game is still very much a mystery, fans have gotten a much closer look at the two new students, Saki Rindo (voiced by Rina Satou) and Kaito Yuki (voiced by Kotaro Nishiyama) with some new key visuals that tease their respective cursed techniques. You can check them out below as spotted by @soukatsu_ on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/soukatsu_/status/1502167140262023172?s=20&t=Uum6Mbdhbvm1_AVbb_zQpQ

Very little is known about the new students or the Fukuoka branch of Jujutsu High School as of this writing, and outside of their debut in the special anime opening for Phantom Parade very little is known about their personalities either. But these new key visuals do tease their respective techniques. Kaito Yuki seems to be able to craft barriers of some sort while Saki Rindo’s technique gathers energy in the bandages around her knuckles much like we have seen from Keito Nanami in the main series. But hopefully it won’t be too much longer before we can find out more.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is currently slated for a release in Japan some time this year, but there has yet to be any word of a potential international release for the mobile game title just yet. It’s also yet to be revealed how this new branch or its students will factor into the grander story of the franchise, but what do you think? What would you want to see from Jujutsu Kaisen’s new sorcerer students? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!