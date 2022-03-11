Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Releases Tragic Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to make a comeback next year with the return of its television series, but before then, the prequel movie of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is exploring a new aspect of the world of Jujutsu Tech. With Western fans having to wait a few months since the movie hit theaters in Japan, March 18th is seeing the prequel finally hit North America and a new trailer has been released by Crunchyroll that shows the more tragic side of the story.

To fill fans in, Yuta doesn’t receive his power as a sorcerer from ingesting demonic fingers of a cursed king like Yuji, rather, the loss of the love of his life has her spirit tied to his following a devastating accident that took her life. With Yuta’s girlfriend now tied to him as a giant monstrous being, the young student joins Jujutsu Tech to not only better learn how to harness his new abilities but to see if there is a way to free his love from her terrifying fate as a cursed being.

Crunchyroll shared the new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, giving fans a better look at the animation that MAPPA has used in putting together this prequel movie that will see several beloved characters of the Shonen franchise make some grand returns:

With the upcoming release of this movie in the West, fans will have to wait until next year to see the return of Yuji Itadori to the small screen, with MAPPA confirming earlier this year that season two of Jujutsu Kaisen would land in 2023.

The official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 from Crunchyroll and Funimation reads as such:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.”