Jujutsu Kaisen Prequel Will Be Released by Viz Media Next Month

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most popular anime series released at the tail end of 2020, alongside the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and we're sure more than a few fans of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students of Jujutsu Tech will be clamoring to read the upcoming prequel that has been announced for release early next year! With Studio MAPPA responsible for the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, it's clear that the adventures of Yuji and company won't be ending any time soon in either the anime or the manga!

Marked as one of the biggest Shonen franchises running today, Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of high schooler Yuji Itadori who finds himself dragged into a world of curses and supernatural monsters while struggling with the idea of sharing his body with one of the most powerful demonic influences plaguing his world. With the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech informing Yuji that he must find the dismembered fingers of the cursed being Sukuna, who has earned his title as "undisputed King of Curses", a brand new terrifying world is now at his fingertips!

The Official Description for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel manga chapter that hits on January 5th, 2021, reads as such:

"Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the curse that haunts him?"

Currently, in the anime, Yuji is undertaking some truly bizarre training: watching movies while attempting to control the cursed energy swirling inside of himself. With similar beings as Itadori wandering the city and trying to fulfill their own nefarious machinations, the anime series has been a hit with fans so far thanks in part to its story and the animation provided by Studio MAPPA, who have also been hard at work with adapting the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan!

