Jujutsu Kaisen Announces New Theme Songs for Second Cour

Jujutsu Kaisen has announced new theme songs for its second cour of episodes! Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the major standouts for the Fall 2020 anime season not only because it's been offering a new kind of action series, but fans have come to love both its opening and ending themes. But with the Fall season soon coming to an end, the first cour of Jujutsu Kaisen's run will soon be coming to an end as well. This means the anime will be ushering in a new set of opening and ending theme sequences next year.

The official Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the first details for its new opening and ending theme sequences for the second cour of episodes in the first season. The new opening theme is titled "Vivid Vice" as performed by Who-ya Extended, and the new ending theme for the anime will be titled "Give It Back" as performed by Co shu Nie.

The new opening and ending themes will be launching with the start of the second cour of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season coming in January with the rest of Winter 2021's anime season. As teased by the newest episode of the series, the second cour of the season will be bringing in all sorts of chaotic new battles for Yuji Itadori and the other members of Jujutsu Tech.

If the new set of opening and ending themes are anything like the current themes then fans are going to be in for quite a treat as to what to look forward to in the second cour. This is especially so given just how much the action is going to be amping up overall as Yuji rejoins his former teammates to take on the strongest foes yet.

