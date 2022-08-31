Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Off Gojo's Power

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to return for the massively anticipated Season 2 of the anime adaptation next year, and one awesome cosplay is really showing off Satoru Gojo's power as a major fan favorite fighter! Gege Akutami's original manga run was already a hit in its own right, but the last couple of years have been huge for the franchise as its official anime adaptation released to major success. Not only that, but its first feature film took that even further. Now all eyes are on the team at Studio MAPPA as they ready to somehow overtake what came before with the second season of episodes.

It's going to be quite a while before Season 2 actually hits our screens, and that means it's going to be a while before we actually get to see Gojo in action again in either the anime or manga releases. But thankfully Gojo has become such a major favorite among fans that they are now taking it into their own hands to keep up his appearances leading into the anime's major future. One awesome cosplay showcase comes from artist @kyokostar000 on Instagram that shows off why Gojo's at the top of the mountain! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently scheduled to release some time next year, and outside of it being produced by Studio MAPPA once more, there has unfortunately been very little revealed about the new episodes so far. It won't be too much longer as the franchise is holding a special announcement during September, and hopefully this will reveal the first details as to what (and hopefully when) fans will see in action with the anticipated second season of the series. But there's also lots of time to catch up with the anime before the new episodes hit!

You can currently find the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen now streaming with Crunchyroll, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be streaming with the service beginning on September 21st. Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend." If you wanted an idea of how it worked out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review of the film here.

